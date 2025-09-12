A 25-year-old Belgian man has revealed the moment his mother told him the truth: his father is Prince Laurent, younger brother of King Philippe of Belgium.

Clement Vandenkerckhove's discovery has captivated the public, as it unravels a royal secret kept for more than two decades. The prince, married to British-born Princess Claire, has now publicly acknowledged Clement as his biological son.

This revelation comes nearly 20 years after Clement was born, during the same year Prince Laurent met his future wife.

The Moment the Truth Came Out

In a recent documentary aired by Belgian broadcaster VTM, Clement recalled how his mother, popstar Wendy Van Wanten, sat him down and said: 'Your daddy is a prince. Your daddy is that man.'

His first reaction was one of confusion: 'If he is a prince, what am I? My uncle is the King of Belgium!' Clement later described the emotional weight of receiving Prince Laurent's phone number and calling him for the first time, heart pounding.

For years, Clement had wondered about his biological father. He admitted that questions about his origins would resurface, saying: 'Do you actually know who your father is? Is he dead? I'd just want to be with my dad... going for a pint.'

Royal Acknowledgement and Silence

Prince Laurent, aged 61, confirmed his paternity in a formal statement, expressing that the announcement came from a place of 'understanding and respect'. He asked for discretion on the matter and declined to comment further.

The prince is married to Princess Claire, born in Bath to a British father and Belgian mother. They have three children: Princess Louise, 21, and twins Prince Nicolas and Prince Aymeric, 19.

Clement's story follows the 2020 public recognition of Princess Delphine, the love child of Prince Laurent's father King Albert II, a case that sparked public interest in royal family secrets.

Past Speculation and Family Tensions

Rumours about Clement's parentage have circulated since his birth in 2000, coinciding with the year Prince Laurent reportedly met Claire. Despite appearances together in the late 1990s, including royal weddings, the relationship between Wendy Van Wanten and the prince was never officially confirmed.

In 2021, Clement appeared in a documentary to deny being the prince's son, calling the speculation 'fairytale-like'. However, he has now decided to set the record straight, aiming to move beyond years of uncertainty.

Royal expert Mario Danneels told The Brussels Times that the news was not entirely unexpected. He pointed out that Wendy had 'dropped hints' in her song lyrics and noted the strong physical resemblance between Clement and Prince Laurent. Danneels also mentioned internal palace disputes delayed the confirmation, citing 'heated arguments' between Laurent and Albert.

Lives Beyond the Headlines

Wendy Van Wanten, a popstar known in the 1980s and former host of the Flemish show De Pin Up Club, said she had been 'maybe a little naïve' to think she could keep Clement's royal lineage secret. Now married to Frans Vancoppenolle, she has a 17-year-old daughter with him and another son born in 1984.

Princess Claire, who trained as a land surveyor, moved to Belgium from the UK at age three. She has spoken about adapting to royal life and learning from her husband, describing herself as feeling 'Belgian' despite her British roots.

The couple met through mutual friends and reportedly bonded over doing the dishes after a dinner party. They announced their engagement in 2002, with the prince praising Claire's spontaneity and love of children.

The Impact on Succession

Clement's recognition as Prince Laurent's son is not expected to affect the Belgian line of succession. The Belgian Royal Family has made no further comments beyond the official statement. As for Clement, he says he simply hopes to live life as normally as possible.