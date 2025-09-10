Paul Burrell, the former butler to Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, is once again making headlines with the release of his memoir The Royal Insider: My Life with the Queen, the King and Princess Diana.

Now 67, Burrell has transformed his years of royal service into a career as an author, media personality, and reality TV fixture.

His latest book delves into his personal struggles, his marriage, and his enduring bond with Diana's legacy.

But beyond the palace walls and TV cameras, who is Paul Burrell today, and what do we know about his net worth, his husband, and his career as a writer?

Early Life and Royal Career

Born in 1958 in Grassmoor, Derbyshire, Paul Burrell joined the Royal Household at the age of 18. He began as a footman to Queen Elizabeth II, where he earned the nickname 'Small Paul' for his youth and stature.

In 1987, he became butler to Princess Diana, serving her faithfully until her tragic death in 1997. Burrell often described himself as Diana's confidant, once saying that she considered him her 'rock'.

His close proximity to the late princess placed him at the centre of some of the most intimate moments in royal history.

Paul Burrell Net Worth and Public Appearances

Paul Burrell's estimated net worth has been linked to a combination of media appearances, publishing deals, and public engagements.

Figures reported in the media place his net worth in the region of several million pounds, although exact numbers vary.

However, according to Yours Magazine in 2024, his net worth is around $500,000 (£370,000).

His profile grew after appearing on the reality show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in both the UK and Australian versions, where his candid personality kept him in the public eye.

Burrell's income has also been boosted by royalties from his bestselling books and his career as a public speaker.

Personal Life and Husband

Away from the media spotlight, Burrell has spoken openly about his personal life. He married his partner, Graham Cooper, in 2017, following the breakdown of his first marriage.

Burrell has spent time living in Florida but continues to maintain a presence in the UK.

In 2023, he revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. After treatment, he announced that he had been given the all-clear, though he continues to undergo regular check-ups.

His health battle drew public sympathy and support from fans who have followed his career for decades.

Paul Burrell Books and Memoirs

Burrell has established himself as an author, with his books offering a behind-the-scenes view of royal life. His 2003 release A Royal Duty became a bestseller, though it attracted criticism from some who felt he revealed too much about Princess Diana's private life.

His latest book, The Royal Insider, has reignited debate about his time in the royal household. Among its claims are that Queen Elizabeth II asked doctors to keep her alive for her Platinum Jubilee, that Princess Diana found royal traditions such as hunting 'barbaric', and that King Charles once lost his temper during a disagreement.

These revelations have ensured that Burrell remains a controversial but compelling figure in royal commentary.