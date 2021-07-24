Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is closely being watched this summer, as speculations continue to emerge about his future. The latest reports have revealed that the Frenchman has already made his intentions clear as soon as he returned to Paris after his summer break.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly met with the player after the latter completed his medical upon returning from his short holiday. Marca reports that Mbappe has told the Argentine that he has no plans of accepting the contract renewal that PSG has offered him.

Mbappe has always been vocal about his desire to join Spanish giants Real Madrid, and that desire has not waned since he was first linked with the La Liga outfit back in 2017. However, PSG has also been adamant that they are not willing to sell him this summer, and Mbappe is happy to let his contract run out.

Likewise, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez does not want to force a transfer this summer, owing to a good relationship with PSG's Qatari owners. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi had already made it clear that he fully intends to hold on to Mbappe, and Real Madrid does not want to openly challenge that stance.

Read more Former captain wants Real Madrid priority transfer to delay his move

Furthermore, Los Blancos do not want to try to match the financial package that PSG are willing to offer the player. Like other European clubs, Real Madrid have tightened their belts in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. A massive transfer deal, even if it was for Mbappe, would leave a bad taste in the mouth.

For now, Mbappe has returned to work and Pochettino will be integrating him into the pre-season preparations. For all intents and purposes, it appears as though Real Madrid will have no choice but to wait until Mbappe is free to negotiate in January before they can make their move.

However, anything can happen until then, and either party may still have a change of heart. PSG are busy strengthening their squad with star signings like Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer, and are hoping to be very competitive for the incoming campaign.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have been very conservative in the transfer window, with David Alaba being their biggest signing so far. It remains to be seen which strategy becomes more effective and how each team will be able to sway Mbappe's decision about his future.