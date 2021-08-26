On Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo held a press conference to speak about the future of Kylian Mbappe. Unsurprisingly, he said that they would only be willing to let the Frenchman leave this summer for an eye-watering fee of at least 220 million euros (£188.3 million).

The 22-year-old has made it clear that he is not interested in extending his contract with PSG, and it is believed that his goal is to join Los Blancos. The Spanish giants have been waiting for the right opportunity to pounce, and it was reported that they put a 160 million euro offer on the table earlier this week.

However, according to Marca, Leonardo raised an eyebrow at the offer. "We do not consider the bid to be enough. I am not going to confirm figures, but it is around 160 million [euros]," he said. "It is less than what we paid for him [180m euros plus add-ons], but it's more than that. It's the way it's been done, [it has been] disrespectful," he added, pointing out the last-minute nature of the bid.

He then said that if Mbappe wants to leave, then he will have to do it under the terms of the club. Leonardo pointed out that they are still determined to keep the player this season, with him being at the centre of their plans.

"We are not going to change the plan. Kylian is the centre of the project, but he is not above it. But if he stays or goes, it will always be on our terms. If he wants to leave he will leave, but on our terms like any other player," he said.

Leonardo then accused Real Madrid of contacting the player illegally in order to sway him against renewing his contract with PSG.

"For me this seems to me to be a strategy of Real Madrid, to have one of our players. For two years now, Madrid has been behaving in a way that is not correct, illegal, contacting his entourage... [it's] unacceptable, not correct at all towards us," he said.

Leonardo then confirmed that the offer has been turned down, and that the La Liga giants have not sent a counter offer. He then expressed his determination to hold on to the French forward. "We have never wanted him to leave, nor have we imagined it, and we have made a very big offer and a second even better one for him to renew."

With only 12 months remaining on his contract, Mbappe will be able to leave on a free transfer next season if a deal is not reached until August 31. Leonardo believes this is a dirty strategy by Real Madrid, and remains confident that they will be able to avoid major losses by allowing the player to leave for free.

"Mbappe has always promised he would never leave the club on a free. We'll see in a year's time," he concluded.