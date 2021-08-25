Real Madrid CF have finally made a concrete move in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe. With less than a week remaining in the summer transfer window, Los Blancos have reportedly put an offer on the table for their long-time transfer target.

PSG have been extremely active in the market this summer, while Real Madrid have done the exact opposite. Club president Florentino Perez had been very conservative for the past year and a half, with the plan of generating enough funds to make a decent offer for Mbappe.

According to Marca, the moment has arrived and Real Madrid have now offered 160 million euros for the Frenchman. PSG had been firm in their stance that the player is not for sale, but his reluctance to sign a contract extension may have forced the Ligue 1 outfit to make a u-turn.

The fact is, if Mbappe refuses to tie down his future with PSG, then he will be able to leave on a free transfer next summer. That means PSG will be losing out on a massive transfer fee.

The World Cup winner has made it clear that he isn't interested in extending his PSG contract, and a move to the Spanish capital seems inevitable. Now that an offer has been made, it remains to be seen how PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi will respond.

Read more Messi debut for PSG still pending as anticipation grows

Real Madrid fans had been waiting for Mbappe to arrive for a long time, and losing captain Sergio Ramos earlier this summer made them even more eager for a brand new Galactico to arrive. Incidentally, Ramos moved in the other direction, and is now a PSG player. Former FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi also made the move to the Parc des Princes, after the Catalan giants failed to find a way to re-sign him due to their financial crisis.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos hinted that PSG's acquisition of Messi might pave the way for Mbappe's move to Madrid, but as of now, nothing has been confirmed. However, the wait won't be long, with the summer transfer window set to close by August 31. In less than a week, Mbappe's fate will be sealed. He may wear the white of Madrid soon, but there is still reason to believe that PSG might be willing to hold on to him for another season even if it means risking a free transfer next June.

A lot or absolutely nothing can happen in the next few days, but football fans all over the world are hoping that another explosive transfer is imminent after an already eventful summer.