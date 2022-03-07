Real Madrid are ahead of Barcelona in the race for Erling Braut Haaland, according to Jan Aage Fjörtoft, the spokesman for the Haaland family. The Norwegian also believes all the noise about the Catalan club being close to signing the Borussia Dortmund forward is all just "propaganda."

Barcelona have confirmed that they are interested in signing the Norway international. The club's president Joan Laporta, who played down their interest, is known to have met Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola just weeks ago.

The 21-year-old hitman could be available for a bargain £65 million in the summer, which has attracted the attention of the big guns around Europe. Real Madrid and Manchester City are the two front runners for the moment, according to Fjortoft. Haaland is expected to choose between playing in La Liga or the English Premier League.

"I have the feeling that Real Madrid are ahead of Barcelona," Fjortoft said, as quoted by Sport. "Everything is between two clubs and I think they are Real Madrid and Manchester City. The Barça stuff I think is more propaganda. Maybe it happens in the end but in these moments it's between two countries and two clubs."

Dortmund are expecting Haaland to inform the club about his decision in the coming weeks. The Bundesliga club are keen to retain his services, but are aware that they will be powerless to stop the Norwegian forward leaving if a European giant arrives with a mega bid.

Fjortoft confirmed that Haaland's team is working tirelessly to figure out where his future lies - Spain or England. Moreover, he made it clear that any decision taken will be done so by looking at facts rather than emotion.

"Don't underestimate the detailed job Team Haaland now are doing to find out where Erling Haaland is playing next season. If he leaves Dortmund it's more down to facts than emotions," Fjortoft wrote.