Borussia Dortmund are desperate to keep star forward Erling Haaland, and have denied that there is a release clause in the Norwegian player's contract that can be triggered this summer. However, yet another contradicting report has now confirmed that the player will be able to leave the Bundesliga side in the summer of 2022 for a fee of only 75 million euros.

It is still an eye-watering amount of cash, but the player's value is now believed to be at least double that amount. However, if the release clause is indeed in Haaland's contract, then Europe's top clubs won't have a problem making an offer. It is believed that Spanish giants Real Madrid are keen on bringing in another Galactico, especially in the wake of Paris Saint-Germain's unwillingness to let go of Kylian Mbappe.

Haaland is under contract with Dortmund until the summer of 2024, but the clause will allow him to make a decision about his future as early as next summer if he wishes to seek pastures new. He has broken into the scene since joining Dortmund in 2020, scoring 76 goals in 75 appearances so far.

Read more Real Madrid brushes off Covid crisis as players start to recover

The Norwegian is only 21 years old, making him a prime candidate for a club that is looking for a long-term deal with a proven talent. There was a lot of interest surrounding the Norway international last summer, but Dortmund said that no offer can match their valuation. With the release clause being confirmed by German publication Bild, the door is now wide open not only for Real Madrid.

Premier League side Manchester City is also interested, and can very well afford the fees. FC Barcelona want to join the fray, but their depleted finances will not put them in a good position to challenge other interested parties. Meanwhile, German champions Bayern Munich are also in the picture.

Super agent Mino Raiola has remained coy about his client's future, but he and Haaland's father visited both Valdebebas and the Camp Nou earlier this year. Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, also confirmed that Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the young forward. "All I know for sure is that Real Madrid are very interested in him. I could name another 25 teams, but I know that for certain."

It remains to be seen what will happen in the coming weeks, especially if Kylian Mbappe signs a pre-contract agreement with Los Blancos in January.