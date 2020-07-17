The Real Madrid community celebrated their record 34th Spanish La Liga title responsibly after the team issued an appeal to their fans not to gather en masse, particularly at Plaza Cibeles in the capital.

Traditionally, after winning a major title, thousands of Real Madrid fans await the team at the plaza where a parade culminates with the team captain tying the Real Madrid flag over Goddess Cybele who proudly sits on her chariot on the fountain in the middle of the plaza. Last night, there were no such scenes but workers from the Municipality of Madrid decided to take it upon themselves to dress the Goddess with the flag in the absence of Sergio Ramos.

Madrid City municipality workers dressing up the Cibeles with the Real Madrid flag. pic.twitter.com/zS3dKAnndq July 16, 2020

It was an unusual but very welcome sight, after the team asked for supporters to celebrate at home and prioritise safety due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus pandemic. The team announced ahead of last night's title-clinching match that there will be no parade, and the players won't be coming to the Cibeles plaza. Security personnel were also deployed to make sure that any stragglers were sent home. Jubilant Madridistas decided instead to simply drive by the fountain while waving flags and honking their horns.

Madridistas respecting the social distancing rules and still celebrating in Cibeles. pic.twitter.com/UfFyKyjBBt July 16, 2020

The team itself celebrated without the presence of supporters, as they held an impromptu ceremony at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium immediately after the match against Villarreal was concluded. Traditionally, the La Liga Santander trophy is awarded at the start of the following season. However, this year, the trophy had been sent to Real Madrid City in Valdebebas, so that the team can immediately lift the trophy.

Real Madrid was four points ahead of FC Barcelona coming into the penultimate round of the season. With Real Madrid clinching a 2-1 victory against Villarreal and Barcelona stumbling 1-2 against Osasuna on Thursday night, Los Blancos secured an insurmountable 7-point lead with only one match to go.

Despite the muted celebrations, the jubilation of the Real Madrid community sent vibrations throughout the city and all over the world. Real Madrid Peñas, or official fan clubs, decided to hold online viewing parties and celebrated with their members safely online instead of in person.

With the coronavirus pandemic still raging in many parts of the world, gathering online became a way for supporters to stay safe while celebrating their beloved team's victory. This is Real Madrid's first La Liga title since 2017, and that's considered an excruciating wait for a team that is used to success.

Real Madrid will face Leganes on Sunday, before officially closing their a Liga Season. They have their sights set on the UEFA Champions League Trophy which is still within their grasp. However, they have a mountain to climb since they are carrying a 1-2 deficit going into the second leg of their round-of-16 clash against Manchester City.

The second leg will be played on August 7 at the Etihad Stadium.