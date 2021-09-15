Real Madrid could lose Isco Alcaron on a free transfer next summer despite the midfielder enjoying a resurgence under Carlo Ancelotti. The Spaniard has less than a year on his current contract, which allows him to agree a pre-contract with clubs outside Spain.

The 29-year-old midfielder struggled for regular game time under former manager Zinedine Zidane, but has found favour under new boss Ancelotti. He played a couple of minutes in Real's opening game of the season against Alaves, before starting the next two against Levante and Real Betis.

It is unclear if Los Blancos are considering a new deal for the former Malaga man, but at the moment it looks like he will be free to depart in 2022. According to Calcio Mercato, Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus are monitoring the situation and could make a move for the midfielder during the January transfer window.

The Serie A clubs are yet to open talks with the Spain international, but are expected to do so closer to the new year. They are both eyeing a free transfer following a pre-contract agreement with both clubs not interested in paying a fee to sign Isco in January.

The midfielder's strong start to the 2021-22 campaign could complicate matters, which could see Real offer him a new deal to protect his value. The Santiago Bernabeu outfit were open to selling Isco in the summer, but no club failed to match their valuation of the player.

Milan are said to view Isco as the ideal replacement for Hakan Calanhoglu, whom they lost to Inter Milan on a free transfer this summer. They failed to replace the Turkey international during the summer transfer window and are desperate to add more creativity to the team.

Juventus, meanwhile, are also in the market for a midfielder after losing out on Miralem Pjanic during the summer window. The Serie A giants were heavily linked with a move for the Bosnian midfielder, but a move failed to materialise as Pjanic ended up joining Turkish outfit Besiktas.