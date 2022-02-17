Real Madrid's hope that they were the favourites to sign Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer in the summer has been shattered with the talented Frenchman now considering other options. Liverpool have emerged as a potential destination for the Paris Saint-Germain forward, who is "attracted" to the Reds and their ability to compete at the highest level.

On transfer deadline day in January, a number of reports suggested that the Madrid giants had won the race to land Mbappe on a free transfer. It was suggested that the France international had agreed a mega deal to join Real when his contract expires in June.

The reports were quickly denied by Mbappe's camp, and more recently the French attacker stated that he had not made any decision on his future. The 23-year-old was speaking after scoring a 94th minute winner against Real in the Champions League last-16 on Tuesday.

According to Spanish media outlet Sport, Mbappe has had a radical rethink after the game against the Spanish club, and will now assess all his options before deciding his next step. While Liverpool remain an option, he is also open to signing a new deal with his current employers and staying at the Parc des Princes beyond the summer of 2022.

PSG are preparing a fresh contract for Mbappe, one that is expected to dwarf every other offer on the table in terms of the wages and bonuses on offer. They are hopeful that this will convince him to sign with Mauricio Pochettino's team rather than seek pastures new.

Meanwhile, Liverpool remain in his thoughts, with Jurgen Klopp ready to tempt the former Monaco forward to join his Anfield revolution. The Reds remain firmly in the Premier League title race, and are also on course to progress to the quarterfinals in the Champions League, which is a priority for Mbappe while choosing his next destination.

The PSG forward, who starred against Real in the Champions League, was reportedly unhappy about his potential future employers' level. Mbappe feels that they are not in a position at the moment to compete with the best in Europe, and thinks even with his addition they will not make the step up next season.

Real president Florentino Perez is desperate to bring Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish capital club failed with a mega £145 million bid last summer, and were even keen to sign him in January. However, PSG are not willing to let him leave without a fight and are hoping a win over Real in Europe's top competition will convince him to remain in Paris.