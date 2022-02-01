Real Madrid potentially made the biggest move in January after the Spanish giants reportedly reached an agreement with Kylian Mbappe with regards to a free transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer. The Madrid giants have been on the trail of the Frenchman for a number of seasons, and even went for a move last summer.

Mbappe has just six months remaining on his deal with Paris Saint-Germain and has turned down more than one offer to extend with the Ligue 1 club. The Parisian club's chances seem all but extinguished, with the France international now expected to join Real when his contract expires in June this year.

According to German publication Bild, Real have completed an agreement with the PSG forward on a deal that will see him earn around £41.5 million a season. Mbappe is expected to pen an initial four-year deal, that will see him take home close to £200 million making him the highest paid footballer on the planet.

PSG are certain to be incensed if they lose their top star on a free transfer after having turned down a £154 million offer from Real last summer. They are desperate to keep him, and even the arrival of Lionel Messi has not convinced Mbappe to extend his stay at the French capital club.

The Ligue 1 giants welcome Real to the Parc des Princes on Feb. 15 in the Champions League round of 16, before travelling to the Santiago Bernabeu for the second-leg on Mar. 9. PSG sporting director Leonardo accused Real of illegally contacting Mbappe, and accused them of doing so for the last two years.

"For the last two years, Real Madrid have been behaving like this, it is not correct, illegal even because they contacted the player. It is unacceptable for us, because it is not correct," Leonardo said last August, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"It is proof of the strategy: an offer comes one year before the end of his contract and seven days before the end of the window," he added. "They want us to reject, to show to Kylian that they tried everything and to start negotiating for next year."