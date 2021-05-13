Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been facing a fitness crisis as of late, and this has become even more evident after he listed only four defenders in his squad for the club's upcoming away match against Granada on Thursday night.

Real Madrid will be missing the services of no less than six injured defenders namely Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy and co-captains Sergio Ramos and Marcelo.

Alvaro Odriozola was also in doubt after feeling some muscle discomfort earlier in the week. However, he has been deemed fit to play, and is joined at the back by Eder Militao, Nacho and Castilla star Miguel Gutierrez.

The 19-year-old La Fabrica product will be given the unique opportunity to start in such a crucial match due to the extensive list of injuries. It will be his debut start for the first team if Zidane does not come up with a different solution.

Miguel is facing what could be a pivotal point in his career, just like teammate Marvin Park who has also been called up from Castilla. If Odriozola is not feelng 100% Marvin may even start ahead of him at right-back. He had previously shown Zidane that he is capable of covering the position as a right wing-back after having done so against Getafe earlier this season.

Antonio Blanco is also another Castilla player who finds himself on the list again, after impressing Zidane in the past few weeks. Zidane is facing a major injury crisis in the final crucial matches of the season, but it's not such a bad position to be able to utilise members of Raul Gonzalez's 2020 UEFA Youth League-winning squad.

These young players will have the chance of a lifetime to show the world and the Real Madrid decision makers just what they are made of, possibly securing a first-team future for themselves. Meanwhile, veterans like Sergio Ramos and Marcelo are running out of time to convince the club that they are well worth keeping beyond this season.