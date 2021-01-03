Real Madrid CF has claimed the top spot at the Spanish La Liga table after a 2-0 victory against Celta Vigo at their temporary home at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano in Valdebebas, Madrid. However, the lead is expected to be short-lived with city rivals Atletico Madrid dropping just one point behind. Atletico has three games in hand against the leaders, having played only 14 matches against Real's 17.

Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio scored Real Madrid's two goals on Saturday, with Asensio showing off his post-injury form. It may be remembered that he missed most of the previous season after suffering a severe knee injury.

The pair teamed up for the early first goal with Vazquez striking off an Asensio cross to take the lead in the 6th minute. The defending champions doubled the lead via a fine finish from Asensio early in the restart.

Celta Vigo had chances in the opening minutes of the match and again in the final stretch but were unable to get themselves up on the scoreboard.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane had to move things around at the back with Sergio Ramos unavailable. Nacho had to fill in for the captain with Ferland Mendy taking over from Marcelo.

Nacho did well to cover for Ramos by blocking Celta Vigo's best chance early in the game. Iago Aspas took a shot from a Nolito assist but Nacho was able to clear the shot off the line.

Real Madrid was then able to pull away for a counter-attack that produced the first goal from a Vazquez header.

The second goal was scored by Asensio courtesy of another decisive counter-attack after an interception by Luka Modric. Karim Benzema tried to get his name on the score board but failed to extend the lead.

Eden Hazard came back from yet another injury to replace Asensio, and was able to get some much needed minutes. The young guns were later brought in for the old guard, with Fede Valverde, Vinicius and Martin Odegaard taking over from Toni Kroos, Carvajal and Modric.

Atletico will be attempting to regain the top spot tonight when they take on Alaves.