Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a lot to complain about after his side lost 3-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid CF on Tuesday night.

The first issue that Klopp raised was about the referee. During the match, he was seen being very animated while gesturing against calls made by Felix Brych, who was in charge of officiating.

In the build up to Los Blancos' second goal, Sadio Mane fell to the ground after a touch and Klopp believes a foul should have been given. "For me it was something personal. He dealt with a clean foul like it was a dive," Klopp said after the match. "When [Mane] went down, it wasn't right. I told [Brych] after I thought he was unfair with Sadio," he added, as quoted by Marca.

Liverpool managed to secure a crucial away goal, and they will be looking forward to turning things around when they host the second leg at home at Anfield. Incidentally, Klopp also commented negatively about the fact that Real Madrid played their home game at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano at Real Madrid City in Valdebebas.

"It's a training ground. It's as if we visited Man Utd and playing at their training ground. This is very different to anything else we've experienced before," he said, despite the fact that the stadium has a pitch which has the exact same grass and specifications as the one found at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid has been playing home games as the Alfredo di Stefano for nearly a year now, in a bid to speed up renovations in their main stadium. This means that Liverpool is not the only team that played crucial matches there.

Nevertheless, he said that he is looking forward to mounting a comeback in a "proper stadium" once they play their home game at Anfield next week.

Klopp later admitted that they were simply not good enough on Tuesday, and they need to do better on the next leg.

"We just didn't play good enough football to cause Real Madrid more problems, We made it too easy for them. These mistakes can happen. We didn't deserve a lot more but that one goal and the second half was okay. It gives us a lifeline," he said.