Real Madrid will be facing Liverpool FC in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday at the Stade de France in Paris. Los Blancos had a thrilling ride to the final, staging a number of miraculous comebacks at every stage. Forward Marco Asensio has admitted that he and his teammates were often shaken up after these matches, and could not believe what happened on more than one occasion.

Spanish publication Marca secured an exclusive interview with the 26-year-old player, who is now aiming for a third Champions League trophy with the Spanish giants. He recalled the club's come-from-behind victories against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea FC and Manchester City in the last 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals, respectively.

"It's true that it has been a very different Champions League from previous seasons, as all of the knockout stages have been comebacks. They were incredible matches which, when they finished, we had no idea what had happened," he said.

Asensio then added that the relationship with the Real Madrid fans has been better than he has ever experience before. The Santiago Bernabeu crowd has been credited for creating the intense atmosphere that has propelled the squad to manufacture their miraculous performances all season.

"There is a relationship with the fans that there hasn't been for a long time. It has been very special for everyone," he said.

Asensio also shared that he has been relaxed in the days leading up to the big match and that he is not losing sleep over it. He is not a regular starter, despite having proven himself on numerous occasions this season. However, he has always been facing tough competition for a spot in the Real Madrid lineup simply due to the sheer quality within the squad.

With teammates like Rodrygo, Vini Junior and even Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard, Asensio has been working hard to gain the confidence of manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian has given him some opportunities to showcase his talents this season, but a regular starting role still eludes him. Asensio will be hoping to make a memorable contribution in Paris on Saturday, just as every other player who will be on that pitch.