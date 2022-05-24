As far as Real Madrid CF are concerned, the Kylian Mbappe saga is ancient history. The Frenchman has decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain despite having had talks with Los Blancos, sending the football world abuzz. However, everyone at the Santiago Bernabeu and Valdebebas have now shifted focus back at the current squad, with Rodrygo Goes in the spotlight.

Now that the club has over 200 million euros unexpectedly freed up by the breakdown of the Mbappe deal, that money will be put to good use over the next few months. First on the agenda is the "enhancement" of Rodrygo Goes' current contract.

Read more Why Real Madrid let Haaland slip away

While Los Blancos are constantly looking for ways to strengthen the squad and Florentino Perez loves marquee signings, the fact of the matter is the current squad is a championship-winning team. They won the Spanish Super Cup earlier this year and lifted the La Liga trophy several weeks before the final matches were played. On top of that, they are also in the UEFA Champions League final.

At the centre of all that success are high profile players like Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois and the high-flying midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric. Young Brazilian Vinicius Junior has also been in the headlines, but Rodrygo has been scoring some of the most crucial goals that have led to Real Madrid's success throughout the current campaign.

The 21-year-old's contract was not a pressing issue previously, with it having three more seasons left to run. However, after his recent performances, Marca reports that the higher ups at Real Madrid are convinced that he deserves to have his pay grade bumped up in order to reflect his current value within the squad.

Rodrygo scored 10 goals in the Champions League so far, including the unforgettable brace in the second leg against Manchester City which will surely be spoken about for many decades to come.

Apart from Rodrygo, breakout star Vinicius Junior is also expected to receive an enhancement in his contract in the coming months.