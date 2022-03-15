Real Madrid CF are now ten points clear at the top of the La Liga table after securing a convincing 3-0 victory against Real Mallorca at Son Moix on Monday.

Los Blancos extended their lead and strengthened their grasp at the La Liga Santander trophy after closest contenders Sevilla FC only managed a draw against Rayo Vallecano over the weekend. The Andalusian side now sits with 56 points, ten points adrift of Carlo Ancelotti's men.

Following a successful mid-week Champions League match where they secured a come-from-behind victory against Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid flew to Mallorca filled with confidence. The hosts were ready for the onslaught, and defended well in the first half despite Real Madrid's dominance.

In fact, the hosts were even able to create a massive opportunity to take the lead after Angel Rodriguez attempted a shot that was blocked by Nacho. The rebound fell squarely in front of Pablo Maffeo, who only managed to hit the post.

Real Madrid then upped the ante in the second half, with Vinicius Junior making the breakthrough in the 55th minute. The young Brazilian later managed to win a penalty after being pushed inside the box. Karim Benzema doubled the lead from the spot and finished off the game with a flourish with another goal just five minutes later.

The Frenchman's second goal of the night was a scorching header coming off a Marcelo cross. Benzema has been on fire all week, scoring a brace against Mallorca right after his Champions League hat-trick against PSG last Wednesday. However, he was seen limping off the pitch after the match, leading to concerns about his fitness for the upcoming El Clasico.

Apart from Benzema, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo Goes are also in doubt for the big match against FC Barcelona. Real Madrid may be on top of the table, but it will be important to stamp their authority over their biggest rivals once more. Xavi Hernandez has brought the Catalans back up to third place on the table, and may soon start to challenge Sevilla for second place.

Real Madrid need to win El Clasico if they want to nip Barcelona's resurgence in the bud.