Real Madrid have entered the race to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, with the midfielder in the final six months of his contract with the Serie A giants. The Spanish club see him as a more viable option to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who has been a long-term target for Real.

Milan are keen to keep Kessie at the San Siro beyond this summer, but the midfielder's agents have not responded to the club's offer that they submitted last August. They offered the Ivory Coast midfielder a deal worth €5.8 million but his agents are demanding €8 million, which the club is reluctant to offer at the moment.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Real have entered the race to sign Kessie and are keen to land the midfielder on a free transfer in the summer. Florentino Perez has stepped in and is said to have sent representatives to Milan to open talks with the player's representatives with a view to bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

Real have been linked with a move for Pogba for a number of years and with the French midfielder entering the final six months of his deal with the Red Devils, it was thought that the Madrid giants will finally get their man. However, the report claims that they view Kessie as a better option financially, as Pogba is certain to demand much higher wages along with a hefty signing on fee.

The La Liga outfit, however, will not have it easy to land Kessie, with Premier League big guns Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur also trying to sign him. The latter have already held talks and multiple reports put the north London side as the frontrunners for the Ivorian midfielder's signature.

Apart from garnering interest from Spain and England, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested in the soon-to-be free agent. There are a few clubs that can match the financial clout of the Parisians, and they could become a serious contender if they are willing to match the midfielder's demands.