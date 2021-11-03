Paul Pogba looks increasingly likely to leave Manchester United on a free transfer next summer as interest mounts in the Manchester United midfielder. The Frenchman's current contract expires next June and he will be allowed to negotiate a pre-contract with clubs outside England from January.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains keen to retain the midfielder, who has had a challenging few weeks despite making a bright start to the campaign. Pogba, however, is not ready to commit to a new deal and is continuing to assess all the options on the table.

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are three main contenders for Pogba's signature next summer with all three clubs ready to make him an offer when the January transfer window opens. However, according to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, the Spanish giants and the Ligue 1 club are set for disappointment with Pogba preferring a move to Juventus next summer.

Pogba has reportedly told his agent Mino Raiola to prioritise a move to former club Juventus despite lucrative offers arriving from Real and PSG. The France international is said to be keen to reunite with former manager Massimiliano Allegri, who returned to the club after Andrea Pirlo was sacked in the summer.

The major problem facing Juventus will be matching Pogba and his agent's demands in terms of wages and the signing on bonus owing to him arriving on a free transfer from United. The 28-year-old midfielder currently earns €14 million-a-season at Old Trafford, but the Turin club's financial situation at the moment will prevent them from matching such hefty numbers.

Juventus are keen to sign Pogba and are aware that they can match his demands if they offload some of their high earners, including Aaron Ramsey. The Welshman is currently on €8 million-a-season and they are desperate to find a new home for the former Arsenal midfielder.

Along with Ramsey, Juventus could look to offload a few other players, which will then allow them to sign Pogba and match his wage demands. The Frenchman, however, is ready to take a slight hit on his wages if they offer him a deal until 2025.