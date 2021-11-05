Real Madrid fans around the world were quite concerned when the club let go of both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane last summer. The pair had been the pillars of the club's defence, and allowing them both move on in the same transfer window was a bit baffling for some. However, just over three months into the current season, club president Florentino Perez appears to have found vindication in his decisions.

Perez has been known to make controversial decisions over his two stints as Real Madrid president, and many have particularly been critical of his treatment of club legends. The whole complicated debacle on the extension of Ramos' contract and the expiration of the said offer had some fans slamming Perez, but the club seems to have now dodged a bullet.

Ramos made the move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain after his contract with Real Madrid expired, and he has yet to make a competitive debut with his new club. Over three months into the season, he is still training alone and is working hard to recover from a calf injury he picked up in the pre-season.

Real Madrid initially offered the former captain a one-year extension which he refused to accept. If he did, nearly half of that would have been gone now with the player still unable to contribute on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Varane is a much younger player and had been seen as Ramos' heir apparent. However, he was allowed to seek pastures new and is now with Premier League side Manchester United. Unfortunately for the 28-year-old Frenchman, his season has also been hampered by injuries.

He is currently sidelined for a hamstring problem, meaning the Red Devils won't be able to make the most of their new signing either, at least not immediately.

Back in Madrid, new arrival David Alaba is proving that his best playing days are not yet behind him despite having had a lengthy successful spell with Bayern Munich. He has been a regular in Carlo Ancelotti's lineup at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Eder Militao providing back-up.