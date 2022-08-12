Real Madrid had a highly successful 2021/22 season, winning three major trophies under manager Carlo Ancelotti. This summer, they made few additions to their already winning formula, and Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes has made it clear that he wants a more important role moving forward.

The summer started with a lot of speculations about the possible arrival of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. When that deal fell through, followed closely by the announcement that Erling Haaland would move to Manchester City instead of Real Madrid, it became clear that in 2022/23 the club would rely mostly on the players that they already have.

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior continue to hold firm places in Ancelotti's forward line, with a number of attackers competing for the remaining starting XI positions.

Rodrygo played a key role in the club's success last season, scoring crucial goals in La Liga as well as the Champions League. In fact, no one will soon forget the two goals he scored in the semis against Manchester City. He scored in the 90th and 91st minute of the second leg to buy their ticket to the final. As such, he seems justified in stating that he has more to give, and not just as a super substitute like has been in the past.

Speaking to Sport after the club's UEFA Super Cup victory, he said, "I know that I can help a lot, play more, not just when we are losing or we have to come back. I want to be a starter and I am working for it. If I am at my best, then I have everything required to play."

It was a pointed message to manager Carlo Ancelotti, who chose to start with Fede Valverde on the right side against Eintracht Frankfurt. The Italian said that he has complete confidence in the same lineup that he started with in the Champions League final against Liverpool, and he did just that on Wednesday.

However, he admitted that he is open to making changes, even hinting at giving the likes of Eden Hazard more minutes. It will be a very long season, and with the FIFA World Cup also taking place in the middle of the domestic campaign, a lot of player rotations can be expected.

It remains to be seen if Rodrygo will get his chance to spend more time in the spotlight this year.