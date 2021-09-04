Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard knows that the clock is ticking and he has limited time to prove himself at the Santiago Bernabeu. The potential arrivals of both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Hazard next season has put the Belgian in a precarious position.

Hazard arrived from Premier League side Chelsea FC back in 2019 amid much fanfare. He was touted to be the man who could fill the large void left behind by Cristiano Ronaldo, but he has spectacularly failed on that mission thus far.

To be fair, most of his problems stem from a string of injuries that have largely kept him off the pitch. However, he has had two seasons to get back on top form, and now has only a few months before Mbappe's possible arrival.

Both players typically play on the left, and Mbappe will surely be expecting a starting position if he signs a deal with Los Blancos on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

That means there is a direct threat to Hazard's position. On top of that, Real Madrid are also being linked with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The Norwegian's release clause will be triggered next summer, and he is reportedly keen to join Los Blancos. If Florentino Perez fancies another striker, Hazard will find himself with a lot of competition for a spot in the lineup.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has also been able to bring out the best in Vinicius Junior, who has now scored three goals.

Hazard knows that he isn't playing at his best yet, but he needs to step up very quickly. "Real Madrid spent a lot of money on me. I want to pay them back. I signed for five years," he said, as quoted by Marca.

"The first two weren't good, but I've got three more to show what I can do. I hope things go well, and that one morning I wake up and begin to train perfectly. But if I can't get rid of the pain, then that will drag on into the matches," he said, while talking about his latest injury troubles.

"I'm waiting for the moment when I can show what I'm worth," he added. There is no doubt that Real Madrid fans are also waiting right there with him.