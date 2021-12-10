Vinicius Junior is quickly becoming one of the most eye-catching footballers this season. His value is skyrocketing thanks to his recent performances for Real Madrid, but the young Brazilian does not think it's important to put a price on his head because he has no plans of leaving.

"It's better not to put any [price tag on me]," Vinicius said in an interview with #Vamos. He refused to entertain the idea of a massive transfer fee because his plans are clear. "It's better to stay here in Madrid."

The 21-year-old is drawing a lot of attention to himself after already scoring 12 times and providing seven assists since the start of the current campaign. Ten of those goals were scored in 16 La Liga Santander games, with the other two coming in the UEFA Champions League.

It's even more impressive that he is able to perform so well alongside Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema, who is Real Madrid's top scorer with 17 goals so far in the current season.

To be compared to someone like Benzema is an achievement in itself, and Vinicius thinks that just like his teammate, he can one day be considered for the Ballon d'Or trophy. However, he thinks that apart from working hard, staying in Real Madrid will play a big role in helping his chances at grabbing the prestigious award.

"I have to keep playing here, do things well and always be at my best. If I keep playing like this, of course I can win it, but the main thing for me is to win with the team and win many titles with Real Madrid," he said, as quoted by Marca.

Vinicius has enjoyed a renaissance of sorts under manager Carlo Ancelotti, after facing a lot of criticism for inconsistency and lack of finishing accuracy in recent years. For some reason, the Italian coach has found a way to sharpen the Brazilian's raw talent, making him more effective out front than ever before.

Even Benzema, who often showed his frustration at the youngster in the past, appears to be happy with the way Vinicius has been handling the ball when it matters most.

Real Madrid are believed to be preparing a new long-term extension for Vinicius, owing to the fact that he is still currently on the same deal that he signed when he joined Los Blancos as a teenager from Brazilian side Flamengo in 2018.