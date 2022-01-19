Alot of wheels have been turning behind the scenes during the January transfer window, and it has now been claimed that Premier League side Newcastle United has made an ambitious bid to sign Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard. However, the Belgian made the personal call not to accept the offer.

Newcastle is flush with cash after being acquired by Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund. They are on a mission to rebuild the club and compete for trophies as soon as possible. As such, the Magpies have been on the lookout for talents who may be tempted to leave their respective clubs, especially if they are currently having trouble finding game time.

It is no big secret that Hazard has been struggling to find a permanent spot in the Real Madrid starting lineup since joining the club in 2019. This is largely due to a string of injuries that have kept him away from action for extended periods. The winger has long been on the chopping block, and Marca reports that Los Blancos had received and accepted Newcastle's offer to take the troubled winger off their hands.

The bid was reportedly for 40 million euros plus add-ons, which was enough for Real Madrid despite not having gotten a return of investment on the Belgian. In the end, it would at least get his hefty salary off their wage bill. However, Hazard himself is standing firm on the statement he made at the start of the season, where he said that he still wants to show the club that he deserves to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Newcastle have their eyes on numerous targets this month, as they attempt to salvage the rest of the season and escape the relegation zone. Despite the money on offer, many players are reluctant to join a club that is in danger of relegation. If he is to move, Hazard still wants to be in at least a Champions League club. As it stands, Newcastle may not even be in the Premiership next season.

Despite a miserable situation on the Real Madrid bench, Hazard is biding his time. He will need to step it up in the coming months if he wants to prove himself, especially if Kylian Mbappe and even Erling Haaland somehow make their way to the Bernabeu this summer.