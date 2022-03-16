In yet another unfortunate case of racism in football, Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior had to endure malicious chants during the club's La Liga encounter away at Mallorca on Monday evening. The racist chanting was caught on video and shared online by el Dia Despues en Movistar Plus.

Mallorca fans inside the Iberostar Son Moix Stadium were enthusiastically supporting the home side against the La Liga leaders, but some went too far. In the video, a fan could be heard saying [translated] "Vinicius, go and pick bananas."

A Vinicius en Mallorca. A Nico Williams en Sevilla. Cánticos racistas en el fútbol. #ElDíaDespués pic.twitter.com/HQgZtA49hv — El Día Después en Movistar Plus (@ElDiaDespues) March 14, 2022

Furthermore, the tweet also revealed that Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams experienced similar abuse on Sunday as his club faced Real Betis.

RCD Mallorca immediately stepped forward to condemn the racist chants coming from among the club's supporters. In response, the club tweeted: "The club roundly and forcefully condemns any racist attitude or demonstration like the one that happened yesterday in our stadium."

It is unclear if the club has launched an investigation into the matter or if any efforts are being made to find the culprits. However, in a stadium packed with thousands of fans, it will be difficult to accurately pinpoint the perpetrators. La Liga itself has always condemned racism, but it remains to be seen if any action will be taken against the clubs involved in the recent incidents.

On the pitch, Vinicius Junior gave his own reply by scoring the first goal for Real Madrid early in the second half. Later in the match, he helped double the lead by winning a penalty for Karim Benzema to slam into the back of the net.

The Frenchman then scored a late header to take Real Madrid to a 3-0 victory, which has extended their lead at the top of the La Liga table to ten points. Closest contenders Sevilla slipped further back after a draw against Rayo Vallecano.