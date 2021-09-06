Real Madrid fans are more excited than ever about the apparent resurgence of prodigal son Gareth Bale. The Wales national team captain scored a hat-trick in their 3-2 victory over Belarus in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Sunday.

Bale was impressive all evening, and his strong performance was something that everyone in the Real Madrid camp took note of. The performance offers a glimpse of the Welshman's glory days with Real Madrid, which saw him winning four UEFA Champions League titles with the club. He scored in two of those finals, cementing his place in the club's history.

However, after suffering a slum from 2018, he was shipped off to Tottenham Hotspur for a season-long loan in 2020. It was a massive surprise for many when it was relieved that Bale wanted to return for the final year of his contract.

Nevertheless, he proved to be dedicated in training, and returning manager Carlo Ancelotti has trusted him enough to start in the club's first three La Liga matches of the season against Alaves, Levante and Real Betis. In that span of time, he has shown that he still has a lot to offer Los Blancos, and he even netted a goal in their 3-3 draw against Levante.

Bale has confirmed that he was met with a more pleasant environment upon his return to training at Valdebebas. He also confirmed that he has a good relationship with Ancelotti.

"Every player will tell you that, if they're in a happier place mentally, then physically they are going to feel better and perform better," he said. "I'm playing and a bit happier and a bit more comfortable with the playing style of Real Madrid."

Wales is also enjoying the benefits of Bale's positive state of mind with that emphatic victory against Belarus. Bale will be returning to Real Madrid next week when the club attempts to host their first home match at the newly renovated Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Fans will surely be hoping that the resurgence will continue, and Bale can once again return to his rightful place as one of the revered club legends.