Real Madrid are looking for a way to move Eden Hazard on with the winger currently out of favour under manager Carlo Ancelotti. Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle United are two among several other clubs that have been contacted to assess the interest in signing the 30-year-old.

Hazard has struggled for regular game time this season playing just 337 minutes in the league, which includes four starts. The Belgium international again started on the bench when Real drew 0-0 against Osasuna on Wednesday, prior to which Ancelotti admitted that the midfielder has fallen down the pecking order.

"The problem [Hazard] has right now is he has a coach who prefers another player," Ancelotti said in a news conference on Tuesday. "That can happen in a squad like Real Madrid's. What's important is the player has the motivation to work to play. He is doing that."

According to ESPN, Real are looking for a way to offload the midfielder, whom they signed for an initial fee of €100 million which also includes a series of performance related add-ons. They have contacted a number of interested clubs with many among them in England.

It is unclear if Hazard is willing to call time on his career at the Santiago Bernabeu, as he still has three years remaining on his current deal. The Belgian midfielder has made just 25 starts in La Liga since his move from Chelsea owing to multiple injury issues, and has managed just four goals in 52 appearances in all competitions.

"I still have three years of contract at Real Madrid," Hazard said in June. "I like the club. I like the players. I will give everything next season for this club. I don't see myself leaving Real Madrid now."

Real are keen to raise funds as they look to further strengthen their squad next summer. They are planning a move for Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, while also keen on bringing Kylian Mbappe to the Spanish capital. The latter is likely to be available on a free transfer when his contract expires with Paris Saint-Germain, but the Frenchman will command a hefty signing-on fee and a lucrative wage packet.