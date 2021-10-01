Earlier this month, it was reported that Marco Asensio is unhappy with the limited minutes he has been playing under new Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti. shortly after those reports came out, He scored a hat-trick when he was given a starting opportunity against his boyhood club, Real Mallorca. Now, it appears as though Premier League side Arsenal are planning on offering Asensio an option when the winter transfer window comes along.

Ancelotti said that it is normal for players to become unhappy if they are not playing regularly. He assured the public that he plans to rotate the squad, and later gave Asensio the starting opportunity that he wanted. Asensio made a great case for himself with the hat-trick, but that does not take away the fact that he has a lot of players to contend with when it comes to cementing a position in the starting lineup.

Following the impressive display last week, media outlets are buzzing about a potential move to join the Gunners. Former Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard, who was also once one of Los Blancos' promising young talents, has made the move to join Arsenal this summer after failing to find a place in the Spanish capital. Now, it seems as though Asensio might be making the same move this January.

Read more Real Madrid president wants to sign short-term fix striker in January

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly been impressed, and is pushing for Gunners management to broker a deal to acquire the Spaniard. There is a good relationship between the two clubs, and the rumors can't be dismissed especially with Real Madrid also planning to bring in Kylian Mbappe next summer. If the Frenchman signs a pre-contract agreement with Los Blancos, Asensio may opt to move to the Premier League in order to give himself more chances of playing regular football.

However, Arenal may face competition from Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan, who are believed to be monitoring the situation as well. Both clubs also have great relationships with Los Blancos when it comes to the transfer market.