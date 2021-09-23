Real Madrid CF have been trying to build a new breed of Galacticos for a few years now, but they have been conservative when it comes to signing big names in the past two seasons. However, that strategy has appeared to have paid off, with young Brazilian Vinicius Jr. now drawing comparisons to his superstar compatriot, Neymar Jr.

It took Vinicius a couple of years to flourish since his arrival at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in 2018. He got his break under the tutelage of former manager Santiago Solari, who had the confidence to push him into first-team action after getting to know him during their time together at Real Madrid Castilla.

It was very clear that Vini Jr. had raw talent, but he struggled with finishing and composure in front of the goal. He received a lot of criticism for his excessive dribbling and wasted chances throughout the 2020-21 season, but he came on the pitch a new man this season.

The 21-year-old has already scored five goals in five appearances this early in the campaign, and is only behind teammate Karim Benzema in the La Liga goal leaderboard. What's more, the French number 9 has formed a strong partnership with the youngster, making the Real Madrid attack more dangerous than it has been since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

It appears as though manager Carlo Ancelotti has found a way to harness the raw skill that Vini has been unable to control in previous seasons. The comparisons against Neymar are inevitable, and Real Madrid know that while there is a lot to be excited about, they must be able to make the most out of the player who was almost written off by numerous critics last year.

Over the summer, both Barcelona and Real Madrid captains Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos left their La Liga clubs to join Paris Saint-Germain. The league's star power diminished significantly, and both teams are currently in the process of rebuilding their squads with the long-term future in mind.

Real Madrid are eyeing Kylian Mbappe as a 2022 summer addition, but the fact is, they have a buddng superstar in the roster already. Barcelona meanwhile, are hoping to see Ansu Fati return from injury as soon as possible, so he can prove himself worthy of Messi's number 10 jersey.

There is a brand new era in La Liga, and Vinicius is currently the belle of the ball.