French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has caught the attention of La Liga giants Real Madrid. The Monaco player has been impressive with France and on the club level this season, and he has entered the radar of one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Real Madrid may have been strongly linked with Kylian Mbappe, but their last minute move for Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga last summer is a clear indication that they are also keeping their eyes peeled for other potential signings in other positions.

There will be some big changes at the Santiago Bernabeu next season apart from the potential arrival of Mbappe to reinforce the attack. Several players will also be out of contract including Marcelo, Isco and high earner Gareth Bale. Needless to say, some space in the roster will open up and significant funds will also be made available. Mbappe aside, Florentino Perez will be able to splash some cash on other major transfers.

Tchouameni is the latest target that has been identified, thanks in part to his performance for France at the Nations League final last Sunday against Spain. He impressed at the San Siro alongside Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and fellow transfer target Mbappe. The Monaco man found his opportunity to shine thanks to the absence of Chelsea star N'Golo Kante.

There is no doubt that Benzema will have a say in the move for the midfielder, after getting to know him during their time together in France. At the moment, manager Carlo Ancelotti relies heavily on Casemiro and Castilla star Antonio Blanco in the defensive midfielder role, but Tchouameni could provide the proper cover if either player gets injured.

The 21-year-old's value has risen to 35 million euros from the 18 million euros that Monaco paid to acquire his services from Girondins de Bordeaux in 2019. If he continues to do well, there will be a significant financial outlay that will be required from Real Madrid and other potential suitors.

Premier League side Chelsea and Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly also interested, and it remains to be seen if this young rising star will prove to be one of the big stories next summer.