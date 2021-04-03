Real Madrid CF will have to make do without their captain, Sergio Ramos, for a series of upcoming crucial matches. However, they will be relieved that German midfielder Toni Kroos is back in training after having been sidelined throughout the international break. Eden Hazard has also been spotted back on the pitch.

Kroos suffered a muscular injury at the start of the international break and was not able to contribute to Germany's campaign in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He has been working hard to get back in shape and it appears that he has recovered in time to join the Real Madrid squad for the final stretch of the season.

Los Blancos will resume their La Liga title defence on Saturday against Eibar, and Kroos has already been listed in the squad. It remains to be seen if Zinedine Zidane will start him or opt to ease him in slowly to prepare for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Liverpool.

Real Madrid will host the Reds at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on Wednesday before facing FC Barcelona in the El Clasico over the coming weekend.

Meanwhile, Eden Hazard has been plagued with a series of injuries that have kept him off the pitch for a significantly large chunk of time since joining the club. His latest psoas injury came on March 15, just days after he was cleared to return to competition after recovering from another knock.

There was much debate about whether he should get a surgery to get his ankle plate removed, but after several consultations with specialists and both the Real Madrid and Belgian medical teams, it has been decided that he will forego the surgery.

He has now returned to training after being under the care of the Belgian national team's physios for the past couple of weeks. It remains to be seen if he will successfully make a comeback in the upcoming matches.