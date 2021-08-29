As Sunday rolls in, less than three days remain before the summer transfer window officially closes. Real Madrid CF are still waiting to hear back from Paris Saint-Germain, who are taking their sweet time before making a decision to accept or reject the offer that was made for Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman himself is eager to get the signing completed, so that he will know his fate before he joins the rest of the French national team squad for international duty on Monday. Real Madrid have reportedly issued an ultimatum, telling PSG that they have until the weekend to confirm their decision.

Los Blancos made an initial offer of 160 million euros for Mbappe last week, which was quickly rejected by PSG via a press conference held by sporting director Leonardo. Real Madrid then submitted an improved bid of 170 million euros, plus 10 million euros in add-ons on Thursday.

Read more Real Madrid getting ready for grand welcome for massive summer transfer target

They were hoping to receive feedback by Friday or Saturday, but Sunday has arrived and there is still no word coming out from Paris. PSG have not responded, and the Spanish giants do not like the radio silence. They want to get the transfer confirmed as soon as possible, in order to leave time to sign documents and complete Mbappe's medical before the international break. They also want some lead time so that they can prepare a massive presentation for the French forward.

According to Marca, the clubs are negotiating. However, the offer from Real Madrid is said to be final, and PSG can only accept or reject it. If they choose not to accept, then the Ligue 1 outfit can hope to convince Mbappe to sign a contract extension in the next few months. However, if the Frenchman does not extend, then PSG will stand to lose millions when Mbappe leaves on a free transfer next summer. That deal may be sealed with Los Blancos by January, and PSG are well aware of the risk.

Florentino Perez will be happy either way, with Mbappe believed to be determined to make his way to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer or next.