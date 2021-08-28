The summer transfer window has one final bomb that is waiting to detonate. Real Madrid CF and Paris Saint-Germain are currently in the middle of negotiating the transfer of Kylian Mbappe, and it said that the Spanish giants are getting ready for a grand welcome party.

PSG had been adamant that they do not want to sell Mbappe, but the player has refused to sign a contract extension. Real Madrid made a late offer which was rejected by the Ligue 1 outfit, but it is now believed that the latest offer of 170 million euros plus an additional 10m euros in potential bonuses is being considered by the higher ups at PSG. The fact is, they have no choice but to accept the deal or lose Mbappe on a free transfer next year.

Because of these circumstances, it is widely believed that PSG and Real Madrid will soon come to an agreement and Mbappe will finally fulfil his childhood dream of wearing the famous white shirt.

Only three days remain until the transfer window closes, but a lot can still happen in that span of time. According to Marca, Mbappe will likely be announced over the weekend, and his presentation will take place after the upcoming international break.

However, PSG are not happy and have even gone as far as to accuse Real Madrid of employing illegal tactics to acquire the French forward. They may refuse to let the player go, but that means they will lose millions in the process.

Los Blancos are hoping that PSG will decide to cash in, and they can finally prepare a massive welcome, the likes of which that had not been seen since Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in 2009.

Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic will pose a challenge, even though fans are already being allowed into stadiums in Spain. The new Santiago Bernabeu is an option, but there is a small risk that it won't be ready in time for the potential Mbappe presentation.

The event is expected to happen on September 9 or 10 after the international break, but Real Madrid may push it back to Sept. 11 to allow for more time to prepare the stadium.

Only a 40% capacity will be allowed, meaning there is all the more reason to try to do it in the much bigger Bernabeu instead of Valdebebas. The club will also reportedly request permission from the regional government to allow a 70% capacity crowd.