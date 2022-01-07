The football world is abuzz with news claiming that Paris Saint-Germain have convinced French football legend Zinedine Zidane to become their new manager. The former Real Madrid coach will presumably take over from Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the current season.

The report was broken by RMC's Daniel Riolo, and has spread like wildfire. The highly-successful manager has been linked to the Ligue 1 giants for quite some time since his departure from Los Blancos at the end of last season. However, he was believed to have had his heart set on managing the French National Team once Didier Deschamps steps down after the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, if Riolo is to be believed, it appears as though Zidane has now accepted the post at PSG. While this is unconfirmed for now, with both the club and Zidane himself remaining mum, many are inclined to believe the report because Riolo is the same journalist who broke the news about Lionel Messi's move to PSG from FC Barcelona last summer.

It will be an interesting prospect to have Zidane managing Barcelona legends like Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. Of course, he will also be reunited with former Real Madrid players like Sergio Ramos, Keylor Navas and Angel di Maria, with whom he won numerous trophies while in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Incidentally, many will also be wondering about the fate of Kylian Mbappe, who is believed to be dead set on joining Los Blancos. He and Zidane have a good relationship, and the latter had been pushing for the move for many years. Now that Zidane is coming to Paris, it remains to be seen if Mbappe will be swayed into staying.

Mbappe is expected to sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid this month, but it is not expected to be announced until after the two clubs face each other in the last-32 of the UEFA Champions League.