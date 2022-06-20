Despite much hype over the past few weeks, it has been reported that Paris Saint-Germain has not been able to convince Zinedine Zidane to take the managerial position that is to be vacated by Mauricio Pochettino.

Numerous European publications like Marca, Diario AS and RMC Sport are now saying that a meeting took place between the former Real Madrid manager and the club's owners in Doha. However, the said meeting did not result in an agreement, at least not yet.

Zidane is a prime candidate for PSG because of his proven track record as a manager. He led Real Madrid to three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles between 2016-2018, along with numerous other trophies.

It is no secret that PSG are desperate to finally secure a Champions League win, and they are doing everything they can to finally bring Europe's most prestigious club trophy to Paris. They see Zidane as the man for the job, but he is believed to be more keen on managing the French national team side.

Current coach Didier Deschamps will be in charge until the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year, and he has given no indication so far that he has plans to renew. If Deschamps ends up leaving, Zidane probably wants to be available to swoop in.

For now, it seems as though Nice manager Christophe Galtier may be the next option for PSG, but until a final decision is announced, the club will likely be looking for ways to tempt Zidane.

PSG followed the same strategy with Kylian Mbappe, who was determined to leave the club last summer. However, a full year later, PSG were able to find a way to get their star striker to sign a contract extension.

The transfer saga continues, and it remains to be seen if Zidane will indeed end up at the Parc des Princes.