Barcelona's financial troubles may be tormenting the club management, but it has clearly not dented the opinion of super agent Mino Raiola, who is certain the Catalan giants will be back at their best on the pitch and off it within the next year or two.

Signing Erling Haaland, who is Raiola's prized client, remains a pipe dream for Barcelona at the moment, but they have been given hope that the Borussia Dortmund hitman could wait for them to sort out their financial issues.

The Italian has named Barcelona as one of the top clubs his client could join when he leaves the Bundesliga giants, with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City being the other contenders. He has also had a meeting with the Catalan outfit's president Joan Laporta to discuss his many clients, which include Paul Pogba and Matthijs de Ligt.

The 21-year-old is expected to be the most in-demand player next summer, when he could be available for a bargain £64 million owing to a rumoured clause in his contract. Barcelona are expected to be outsiders, but Raiola has revealed that the player could stay for one more season with Dortmund before deciding his next destination in 2023.

"Could Haaland wait for Barcelona? He can wait for anybody," Raiola said, as quoted on Barca Blaugranes. "We don't have a pre-agreement with any club."

"We'll look for the best option for him and I can't rule out another year at Dortmund. Theoretically, that's still possible," he added. "Barcelona will always be one of the world's biggest clubs," Raiola added. "Even despite their current situation."

"In a year or two they'll be back. They have the power to find great economic agreements. They'll only need a year or two to get back."

Xavi Hernandez has made strengthening his attack a priority, not only during the upcoming January transfer window, but also in the summer. At the moment, the only way Barcelona can make additions is if they manage to offload high-earning first-team players like Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti.

Barcelona CEO Ferran Reverter has revealed that the La Liga giants will be able to enter the market next month and also in the summer, as long as they find ways to raise funds and slash their over-inflated wage bill.