Barcelona may be mired in financial troubles, but the Catalan club are continuing to shop in the luxury segment. Joan Laporta, the club president, met with super agent Mino Raiola in Italy this week, and a number of his clients were discussed with a view to a potential move to the Camp Nou in the future.

Laporta along with Barcelona's director of football Matheu Alemany were in Turin to support Pedri, who received the Golden Boy award from Italian publication Tuttosport. It was during this trip that they held a meeting with Raiola, who represents in-demand £64m forward Erling Braut Haaland, Paul Pogba and Matthijs de Ligt among others.

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the meeting between Laporta and Raiola was not a coincidence, but a planned coming together at a hotel in Turin. The relationship between the La Liga club and the super agent has been cordial for a number of years, and a number of his clients were said to have been discussed.

"Barcelona president Joan Laporta had a meeting with Mino Raiola in Torino today," Romano wrote. "Laporta's in Italy because of Pedri's Golden Boy & he met with Raiola in a famous hotel. The relationship is great since years. Haaland, Pogba and many other talents to keep an eye on."

Raiola had recently mentioned Barcelona as a potential destination for Haaland when he leaves Borussia Dortmund next summer, and many eyebrows were raised owing to the Spanish club's ongoing financial difficulties. The Catalan club have also previously been linked to Raiola's other clients Pogba and de Ligt, who are currently with Manchester United and Juventus respectively.

Barcelona's dire financial situation saw them settle for free transfers and loan deals this summer, but CEO Ferran Reverter recently revealed that they will be able to enter the market when the January transfer window opens and again next summer. The Camp Nou outfit are hoping to raise funds by offloading a number of first-team stars deemed surplus to requirements, while also looking to cash in on valuable stars like Frenkie de Jong.

Moreover, the La Liga giants are also said to be close to reaching an agreement with CVC Capital, who are keen on investing in the top tier of Spanish football. It will give Barcelona a much needed cash injection, which will again allow them to compete against the biggest clubs around Europe for the best in the game.