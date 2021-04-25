Real Madrid CF has suffered yet another setback in their bid to retain the La Liga Santander title. The defending champions could only manage a goalless draw against Real Betis Balompie on Saturday, which means that they dropped two crucial points for the second weekend in a row.

Los Blancos now find themselves two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who have an opportunity to extend the lead to five points if they win against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. Meanwhile, FC Barcelona is also not far behind on third place. They are three points behind Real Madrid but can easily leapfrog their rivals thanks to two games still in hand.

Read more Atletico, Barcelona heat up La Liga title race

Zidane's side needed to win against Betis if they wanted to defend their title without relying on a collapse from both Atletico and Barcelona. However, a gruelling season has taken its toll and Zidane has been forced to work with an exhausted roster that is also missing several key names due to injuries and suspensions.

Last night, Rodrygo Goes gave Real Madrid their best opportunity with a mis-hit cross that was only kept out by the crossbar. Meanwhile, Manuel Pellegrini's men also failed to challenge Thibaut Courtois and only got close via an attempt by Guido Rodriguez.

The talk of the town was of course Eden Hazard's much-awaited comeback. He wasn't ready to start the match but Zidane brought him in on the 77th minute. It may be an indication that he is being prepared to be more involved when Real Madrid faces Chelsea FC in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday.

Hazard had been sidelined since his last match on March 13, but was also absent for well over a month before then. Real Madrid fans will be hoping that they can rely on him for the final crucial stage of the season. However, he did not make much of an impact during his limited time on the pitch last night against Betis.

It remains to be seen if he will start against his former club on Tuesday.