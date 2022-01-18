Real Madrid CF just lifted the 2021/22 Supercopa de Espana trophy thanks to a 2-0 victory over Athletic Club via goals from Luka Modric and Karim Benzema. Contract extension buzz immediately surrounded the Croatian, but he is insisting that he is in no rush to finalise a new deal.

Los Blancos are known for being very cautious when it comes to handing out long-term deals to players over 30, and with Modric now 36, he is expected to renew only on an annual basis. His current deal, which was signed last summer, expires at end of the season. Based on his current performances, it seems like a no-brainer for Real Madrid to offer an extension.

It remains to be seen what kind of a deal will be made, but club president Florentino Perez hailed the prolific midfielder by saying that he deserves another Ballon d'Or trophy in addition to the one he clinched in 2018.

The 36-year-old is reportedly in no rush to sit down and finalise an extension, but he remains confident that it will be a fast and smooth-sailing conversation once the two sides finally sit down to make a decision.

"I have a good relationship with the club and it continues like this. I'm sure we'll reach an agreement and do what is best for both parties," he said, as quoted by Football Espana. The midfield genius then added that the club already knows what he wants to do and he is not in a hurry to put pen to paper.

"It won't take two minutes to reach an agreement. I'm not thinking about it right now. My wish is known and the club know that," he added.

This season, Modric has remained part of a solid midfield trio alongside German sniper Toni Kroos and Brazilian tank Casemiro. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has been showing full confidence in the veteran, rarely leaving him out of the starting lineup except when forced to do so.

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup in sight, the Croatian national team captain will likely want to stay for at least one more year with Real Madrid before even thinking about either retirement or winding down his career elsewhere.