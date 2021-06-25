Real Madrid have no intention of selling Marcelo this summer. The Brazilian defender remains a part of new manager Carlo Ancelotti's plans going into the 2021-22 campaign.

The 33-year-old left-back has been with Los Blancos since 2007 and remains a stalwart at the club. He has won five La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns and four Club World Cups. Despite making just 19 appearances for the Spanish club under Zinedine Zidane last season, he remains in the new manager's plans going forward.

Marcelo's future with Real was put in doubt when a number of reports emerged suggesting the Spanish giants wanted to sell the veteran defender this summer. The Brazil international was linked with a cut price move to English Premier League clubs Leeds United and Everton.

The Brazilian will be entering the final year of his contract this summer and wants to see it out before making any decision on his future. The Mirror reported that Real were seeking a fee of around £5 million to cash in on the veteran defender.

However, according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Madrid-based club have absolutely no interest in getting rid of Marcelo. Moreover, Ancelotti is now ready to make the Brazil star his captain for next season following the departure of long time skipper Sergio Ramos.

Marcelo is gonna be the captain next season and he’s happy to stay. ?? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2021

The Real board have no interest in letting yet another senior player leave the squad after failing to retain Ramos. Marcelo is expected to share captaincy duties with Karim Benzema next season as the Spanish outfit look to wrestle the La Liga title back from city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, there continues to be talks about additions and departures Ancelotti is looking to make this summer. Rapahel Varane could be one of the most high profile departures from the Santiago Bernabeu after the defender declined a new deal, while Real have made signing Kylian Mbappe a priority from Paris Saint-Germain.