Real Madrid and Manchester United have been given hope in their pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka. The German midfielder's talks over a new contract with the Bundesliga champions have reached a stalemate after he refused their first offer.

Goretzka's current contract with Bayern expires in 2022, and the German club are desperate to tie him down to a new long-term deal. The former Schalke midfielder's stock has risen since his move to the Bavarian capital and he is now in demand, with clubs across Europe monitoring his contract standoff.

According to Bild, the Germany international has refused the club's first offer, with the player's agent deeming it not good enough. Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann is confident that Goretzka will sign a new deal sooner rather than later, but is aware that interest from the likes of Real and United could force the club to go beyond their budget.

The bigger problem for Bayern is that Goretzka is not in a hurry to secure a move away from the Allianz Arena. The 26-year-old midfielder is ready to spend this season with the Bundesliga giants and then leave on a free transfer in 2022.

According to Spanish publication AS, this is where Real comes in, as they will be unable to sign him for a fee this summer. They are planning to tempt Goretzka to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, similar to the way David Alaba moved on a free transfer from Bayern this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti is an admirer of the all-action midfielder and would welcome him in the Spanish capital next summer. However, Bayern are likely to try and sell him this year rather than lose him for nothing in 2022.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United have shown considerable interest and will be among clubs that can afford to sign him for a fee this summer. Despite the player being valued at £60 million on Transfermarkt, the German club could be forced to accept a lower fee owing to Goretzka being in the final year of his contract.