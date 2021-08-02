Manchester United's hopes of signing Leon Goretzka this summer have taken a hit after Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann confirmed the club's intention to keep the midfielder at the Allianz Arena beyond this summer.

The former Schalke midfielder has just under one-year remaining on his current deal, but the Bundesliga club have no intention of selling him this summer. They are keen to agree a new long-term deal with Goretzka with the manager viewing him as an integral part of the team.

The Germany international's contract situation had alerted a number of clubs, with United among those making enquiries about his availability. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to bring in a quality deep lying midfielder but his hopes of landing Goretzka have been dashed by Bayern with United now expected to look at other options.

"I'm not involved enough that I have a say every day. I stay out of these issues," Nagelsmann said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News. "Of course I have talked to him about my plans for him. I've told him I'd be happy if he extended and I'm also confident."

"There are several topics involved when it comes to discussing a contract extension. I'll continue to focus on the sports side of things and show him he can be one of the most dangerous midfielders in Europe. He has potential to get even better."

The Red Devils' need to sign a new midfielder will become more pressing if Paul Pogba continues to delay his transfer decision. The Frenchman is also in the final year of his contract, and has thus far thwarted United's attempts to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

Solskjaer is keen to retain the 2018 World Cup winner, but Pogba is still considering his Old Trafford future. Paris Saint-Germain are keen to sign the former Juventus midfielder and have held talks with his representatives about a potential summer move to the Parc des Princes.