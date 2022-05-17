The 2021-22 football season is nearing its curtain call in Europe, and the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga is also about to be completed. Numerous sources from all over the continent are confirming that the Frenchman has agreed terms with La Liga giants Real Madrid on a five-year deal beginning this summer. He will arrive on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe attended the UNFP (the French Professional Footballers' Union) gala on Sunday evening and confirmed that he has already made a decision on his future. However, he did not give any details on said decision.

Reports are claiming that the Real Madrid agreement was reached early last week after Mbappe was spotted in the Spanish capital with former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who now plays for PSG. The pair enjoyed a meal with another PSG player, Achraf Hakimi, who is incidentally also a former member of Los Blancos.

The Frenchman was apparently in Madrid to discuss the personal terms of his contract, and he may have also been looking for a new home with the assistance of Ramos and Hakimi who know the city very well.

It is understood that Mbappe will sign a five-year deal with the Santiago Bernabeu outfit. Journalist Ramon Alvarez says that Mbappe will earn a salary of €30 million net per year, making him the highest paid player in the club's entire history.

Last week, it was revealed that there was some issue on Mbappe's image rights, but it has now reportedly been agreed that he will be entitled to 75% of his image rights.

The Frenchman's contract with PSG expires this summer, making it a free transfer. However, he will reportedly receive a €120 million signing bonus. It's a large amount, but it still equates to huge savings for Real Madrid, whose offer of €200 million was rejected by PSG last year.

Florentino Perez has remained quiet since last summer, with PSG very vocal about their attempts to convince the striker to stay. The Qatar-backed club reportedly offered a contract much more lucrative than Real Madrid, but they were going against the player's childhood dream of wearing the famous white jersey.

The 23-year-old has reportedly requested for more time before making the announcement official, in an effort to leave PSG in the most respectful way possible.

Real Madrid general director Jose Angel Sanchez reportedly handled the final stages of the negotiations, and all the details have now been agreed upon by both sides. However, Mbappe still has some loose ends to tie with PSG. The La Liga champions have agreed to make an official announcement only after Mbappe officially bids farewell to PSG.