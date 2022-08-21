Real Madrid CF had an emotional week wherein they had to say goodbye to midfielder Carlos Casemiro. The Brazilian decided to join Premier League side Manchester United in an unexpected move late in the transfer window, but Los Blancos quickly moved on with a 4-1 victory over Celta Vigo on Saturday.

The mood was bleak in Madrid as tributes poured in for Casemiro, who has been a key part of the club's recent success. However, the remaining squad knew exactly what to do to quickly lift the spirits of the club and their fans.

Once again, French striker Karim Benzema stepped up to provide the goals. After a VAR review over a handball by Renato Tapia in the 13th minute, Benzema calmly fired a low shot into the corner of the goal as the keeper went in the opposite direction.

Celta Vigo bounced back in the 22nd minute after a penalty was also awarded to them, this time after a handball by Real Madrid defender Eder Militao. Iago Aspas scored the equaliser, but their good fortune ended there.

📖 La lección de hoy ha sido impartida por el maestro @lukamodric10:

👉 Tema 1 - El Golazo

👉 Tema 2 - La Asistencia#CeltaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/lUSJat8dfq — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 20, 2022

Luka Modric did not have his usual midfield partners after Toni Kroos was left out of the squad because of the flu. With Casemiro also gone, the Croatian played alongside youngsters Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga. Despite the shake-up, Modric proved that he is just as brilliant as ever. He fired a torpedo from long-range into the back of the net in the 41st minute to put Los Blancos back in the lead.

Then, Modric was instrumental in another goal after feeding Vinicius Jr. with the ball from across the field, allowing the Brazilian to charge into the Celta penalty area. He managed to stay calm to get past the advancing keeper and fire into the open goal.

In a case of pay it forward, it was Vinicius who then manufactured the final goal of the night. He tried to feed Benzema with a pass, but the Frenchman made an awkward first touch. Luckily, Valverde swooped in quickly to hit a strike from right under Benzema's feet.

Eden Hazard almost put the cherry on the cake, but his penalty in the 87th minute was stopped by Agustin Marchesin, who was otherwise having a miserable night.

The victory keeps Real Madrid's La Liga title defence on track, with the squad determined to move on quickly after losing a key player.