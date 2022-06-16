Real Madrid CF are acting quickly to secure the future of Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr., who was a key part of the squad this season. The Spanish giants have reportedly arranged a contract extension for the player, which also involves a significant salary bump.

Los Blancos won a treble of trophies in the 2021/22 season. They secured the Spanish Super Cup earlier this year, while also winning the La Liga Santander title comfortably with a sizable gap to the nearest challengers.

Then, they secured their record-extending 14th UEFA Champions League title where Vinicius Jr. scored the lone goal in the final against Liverpool FC. Apart from that all-important goal, the young Brazilian had a massively successful season, scoring 22 goals and making 20 assists in all competitions.

After being inconsistent in his first few seasons with the club, the young forward has exploded this season under the guidance of manager Carlo Ancelotti and striker Karim Benzema.

However, Vinicius is still sitting on the same contract he signed as a 19-year-old back in 2018.

As such, he is currently one of the lowest earners in the first team squad, but not for long. Vinicius has a deal that keeps him at the Bernabeu for another two years, but numerous media outlets are reporting that a new long-term contract will be signed when he returns from his summer break.

This new deal is expected to keep him at the Bernabeu for up to six more years. He will also be enjoying a big jump on his salary, including sizable release clauses that should fend off any potential poachers.

Vinicius currently only earns €3m per season, a salary not fit for a Champions League winning-goal scorer. The club is expected to offer wages more suited for a player of his stature within the squad.

Real Madrid will likely make an official announcement in July, once the player returns to Spain and officially puts pen to paper.