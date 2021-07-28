Real Madrid will not stand in the way of Martin Odegaard if the player wants to leave the club this summer. Arsenal have been given hope about landing one of their priority signings after initially being told that he will remain with Los Blancos for the 2021-22 campaign.

The Norwegian midfielder spent the second half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Arsenal, impressing manager Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff with his ability to quickly adapt to a new league. The Gunners remain keen to bring him back to the Emirates Stadium either on loan or a permanent transfer.

Odegaard initially confirmed that he will remain with Real for the upcoming campaign to play under Carlo Ancelotti, but the situation seems to have changed after pre-season training got underway. Spanish media outlet Cadena Ser suggested that the Norway international seemed disconnected and is now thinking about a move away this summer.

Yes. He wanted. We will see what happens! — Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) July 27, 2021

The news of Odegaard's potential availability was reiterated by journalist Arancha Rodriguez, who vetted Madridista Real's report about the Norwegian skipper wanting to leave the Santiago Bernabeu for north London this summer.

?⚪ Ødegaard medita su futuro y se plantea salir. Ni el club ni el jugador descartan su marcha.https://t.co/RoJzwA6bY2 — MadridistaReal (@RMadridistaReal) July 27, 2021

"Ødegaard ponders his future and considers going out. Neither the club nor the player rule out his departure," Madridista Real wrote.

Real and the player's representatives did not deny when asked about the possibility of Odegaard leaving the Spanish giants on a permanent transfer this summer. The club are unlikely to stand in the way if Arsenal or any other interested suitor make an offer that meets their valuation of the player.

Arteta remains a big admirer of the Norwegian attacking midfielder. Odegaard impressed the Gunners boss and was the club's first priority in their search for a number 10 to compete with Emile Smith-Rowe before he confirmed his decision to stay with Real this upcoming campaign.

Arsenal did move on and have been linked with moves for Leicester City's James Maddison and Lyon Houssem Aouar in recent weeks. However, Odegaard's availability could see the Londoners return to Real with an offer, but with the player contracted to the La Liga outfit until 2023, they could demand a fee that is slightly out of reach for Arsenal.