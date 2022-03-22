Real Madrid players and fans from all over the world are feeling dejected after being humiliated by FC Barcelona 0-4 in last Sunday's "El Clasico" at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. However, despite the blow, goalkeeper and La Liga Santander player of the month Thibaut Courtois appealed to the fans to keep their trust and confidence in the squad.

The Belgian, who helped Los Blancos through an unbeaten run throughout February, took to social media to send a message to Madridistas. In a post on Twitter, he said, "Yesterday was a sad day, but we are a team. Win or lose, we will do it together and we will react in the same way," he said, alongside a photo of himself making a save during the ill-fated match.

"I know it is still painful to think about it and to ask for it, but trust that this team will give everything to win the titles that are still at stake," he added.

Indeed, the loss did not make a major dent in Real Madrid's bid for the La Liga title, with Barcelona still 12 points behind in third place. Los Blancos are still sitting on top with a nine-point advantage over second-placed Sevilla. However, they would have certainly wanted to extend the gap further.

Nevertheless, the result was a bigger boost for Barcelona, who needed the win after having had a dismal start to the season. The victory tightens their grip on third place, giving them a chance to shake off Atletico Madrid. They are also in a better position to challenge Sevilla for second place.

Real Madrid know that the battle is not over, but they have a buffer of points that should help them calmly power through the rest of the season. Apart from La Liga, they are also facing Chelsea FC in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, giving them a chance to exact revenge from last year's exit and to boost the squad' morale once more.

El Clasico was a nightmare following five consecutive wins against the Blaugrana, but Courtois is confident that they can bounce back. At the end of the match, before posting on social media, he was already seen apologising to the home crowd as the stadium was emptying out after the defeat.