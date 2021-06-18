On Thursday, Real Madid CF organised an institutional farewell ceremony for captain Sergio Ramos, who will be leaving the club after 16 glorious years. Unfortunately, most of his teammates are either away on international duty or on their summer vacations. While the ceremony itself was deeply emotional, the online tributes were also enough to send the tears flowing from all over the world.

French forward Karim Benzema said: "More than a Capitán, my friend, my brother thanks for all the moments we spent together on the road of success for the @realmadrid. Wish you all the best legend @SergioRamos."

More than a Capitán, my friend, my brother thanks for all the moments we spent together on the road of success for the @realmadrid Wish you all the best legend @SergioRamos ❤️??? pic.twitter.com/3KcYOq4IwU — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) June 17, 2021

Fellow defender Raphael Varane, who is also expected to leave the club this summer, shared a photo of himself and Ramos sharing a hug during one of the club's numerous triumphant moments. "Gracias, leyeda. (Thank you, legend)," he said in the caption.

UEFA Champions League posted a question on Twitter which read: "Sum up Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid in three words," to which Toni Kroos responded: "Best! Defender! Ever!"

Lucas Vazquez, who is always seen enjoying some shenanigans with Ramos on the pitch, shared a lengthy emotional post on Instagram honouring his captain and friend. "I was hoping this day wouldn't come," he said, "I'm sure I'm not wrong to say that today, we all lose. I personally miss sharing and enjoying my day-to-day doing what I love most with one of my real friends, who received me as a brother from the first day I entered the locker room which imposes a lot at first." He went on to speak about how Ramos impacted his own path as a player, and said that he is certain that their paths will cross again.

Dani Carvajal, who spent a lot of time on the sidelines this season due to injuries like Ramos, also has a touching tribute saying: " See you soon, captain, You are the pure example of what Real Madrid represents, sacrifice, effort, dedication, talent, and above all, professionalism. It has been 8 years learning from the best and enjoying the best captain you can have. Lots of luck, friend."

Hasta pronto capitán.

Eres el puro ejemplo de lo que representa el Real Madrid, sacrificio, esfuerzo, dedicación, talento, y sobretodo profesionalidad.

Han sido 8 años aprendiendo del mejor y disfrutando del mejor capitán que uno puede tener.

Mucha suerte amigo ? pic.twitter.com/E8g5ErutIh — Dani Carvajal Ramos (@DaniCarvajal92) June 17, 2021

Many other players shared their best wishes, leaving no doubt that Ramos has established himself as a very well-loved figure at the Santiago Bernabeu. His departure has touched fans from all over the world as well, many of whom also took to social media to share their tributes.

The football world is now eagerly awaiting what the future holds for Ramos, who has not yet revealed the next step in his career.