Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has broken his silence for the first time since the emotional farewell ceremony held for Sergio Ramos on June 17. He shared his side of the story and spoke about the comparisons being made between the exits of Ramos and another former captain, Iker Casillas. Furthermore, he showed a rare moment of vulnerability admitting that he had a "tough time" saying goodbye to Ramos.

Perez has received backlash for allegedly treating club legends badly and for not giving them the treatment and recognition that they deserve. However, he made it clear that the club did not kick Ramos out. In fact, they did have an offer for a contract extension, but the player chose not to accept.

"I had a tough time at Sergio Ramos' farewell [event]. I love Sergio Ramos like a son," he said, as quoted by Marca from an interview on El Transistor.

"I have an adoration for Sergio Ramos, and I'm not going to talk about the bickering. He has been a legend at Real Madrid and that's what we Real Madrid fans are left with. We offered him a contract, we gave him a deadline and he didn't accept it. He was thinking about other things and life goes on," said Perez. He also explained that he did not join the press conference after the farewell ceremony simply because of the fact that he has not done so with any player in the past.

Instead, it was club legend Emilio Butragueño who supported Ramos during the virtual meeting with the press. Speaking about the player's future, Perez said: "He will do very well for sure, and this is his home."

"I would be delighted if Sergio Ramos went to a club that offered him what we have not been able to offer him," continued Perez, hinting that the defender had demands that the club could not meet.

Perez then spoke about the lack of fanfare during the departure of Iker Casillas, who was the club's captain before Ramos. Many have slammed the club for the "quiet" exit, which appeared as though the club did not value the player enough. However, Perez said that a farewell event was proposed to the player, but he refused due to the circumstances at that time. It is clear that Casillas did not hold any grudges against the club, since he is now back in the fold as an assistant to the general director of the Real Madrid Foundation.

The same is expected for Ramos, who said himself during his farewell speech that he expects to be back with Real Madrid in some capacity sooner or later.