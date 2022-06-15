Real Madrid president Florentino Perez did not waste the opportunity to throw shade at Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe earlier this week. The club organised the official presentation of new signing Aurelien Tchouameni, and the president welcomed the player with a speech peppered with barely hidden jabs against the Ligue 1 club and their striker.

Tchouameni was very vocal in saying that he had many offers from other clubs, including PSG, but he ultimately made the decision to join Los Blancos. Needless to say, he did not hesitate in making that choice, and Perez shone a spotlight on the young player's decision.

"Dear Aurelien, congratulations, because you are fulfilling your dream of playing for Real Madrid. At the age of 22 you had a choice and you have chosen Real Madrid," he said, pointedly making a reference at previous claims made by Mbappe saying that he dreamt of playing for Real Madrid. However, as we all know now, the PSG striker decided to accept a contract extension offer from his current squad instead of following the alleged dream.

Perez then went on to mention the efforts of French international Karim Benzema, who was believed to have been speaking to Mbappe about joining him at the Bernabeu. "Your teammates, Benzema and Camavinga, will have told you about the magic of the Bernabeu. Now you will discover it for yourself."

To dig in his point even further, Perez also threw shade at PSG, who have been openly targeting the UEFA Champions League trophy without success. "We have a great squad, with players who have won five Champions League titles, but the next challenges will be tough, so we must strengthen ourselves and sign players who believe in this club and who are hungry to win," he said.

He kept repeating how Tchouameni made the "choice" to join Real Madrid, in a clear statement against Mbappe, who dragged his decision for many months only to reject Real Madrid's offer. Furthermore, he also praised AS Monaco as a "friendly" club, implying that PSG is coming from a more hostile place.

"We Madridistas are happy that a great talent like you has chosen Real Madrid. You come from a friendly club, like Monaco," he said.

The "feud" between Real Madrid and PSG continues to heat up, with the Parisians claiming a small victory for convincing Mbappe to stay. However, that offers only a small consolation after they were eliminated by eventual 2021/22 UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid in the last 16.